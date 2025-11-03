Monday AM forecast: Chilly mornings fade as a warm-up takes over this week

Cool, calm start to the week before a steady warm-up returns. Expect chilly mornings through Tuesday, then warmer afternoons heading into the weekend.

Today and Tonight:

High pressure centered over the Gulf area continues to funnel in dry, continental air, keeping skies clear and humidity low. Afternoon highs will climb to near 70 degrees under plenty of sunshine. Tonight, radiational cooling sets in once again, with lows dipping to near 40 in some of the outlying areas..

Up Next:

Temperatures begin a steady rebound on Tuesday as surface high pressure shifts east and southerly flow develops. By mid to late week, highs will push into the upper 70s to near 80, with nights turning milder as lows rise into the mid 50s. The region remains dry through at least Thursday, but we’re keeping an eye on the potential for a weak front and moisture return late Friday into the weekend. For now, rain chances remain low and confidence is high in a warm, quiet week ahead.

Tropics:

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet as we move into November. No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days. The 2025 hurricane season is entering its final month, and climatologically, late-season systems tend to form in the western Caribbean, but current conditions remain unfavorable for development.

Weather Fact:

Early November in Baton Rouge typically brings mild afternoons and crisp, cool mornings. Average highs hover in the lower 70s, while lows dip to around 50°F. November is also the city’s driest month on average, but it can still bring surprises. Several notable severe weather events have struck Louisiana in November, including strong tornado outbreaks. This transitional month often sees the clash of lingering warmth from the Gulf and the season’s first strong cold fronts.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.