Monday AM Forecast: Big warm up on the way this week

After a pleasant start to the workweek, temperatures soar back to early summertime levels this week. As temperatures rise, rain chances decline.

Today & Tonight: Today will be comfortable with cool morning conditions in the low-60s and afternoon highs in the middle-70s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers throughout the day. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with low temperatures dropping near 61 degrees in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: A change in the upper-level weather pattern starting Tuesday will bring a noticeable warm-up by mid-week. Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to rise about 10 degrees, reaching the upper 80s, driven by mostly sunny skies and a return of southerly winds. This warming trend will continue through the week, both during the day and at night. Beginning Wednesday, morning lows will be mild and muggy, staying in the 70s, while daytime highs will climb to around 90 degrees and remain there into the weekend.

Along with the rising temperatures, humidity will also increase. A mid-week southerly breeze will usher in more moisture from the Gulf, bringing back that sticky, summerlike feel to the Capital Area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day, but don’t count on any rain to cool things off. By the weekend, heat index values—how hot it actually feels—will once again become a hot topic, with some afternoons feeling closer to 100 degrees at peak heating.

With outdoor events next weekend such as the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival, be sure to stay on top of hydration. While no heat alerts are expected in the short term, drinking plenty of water will be crucial moving deeper into the summer months.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

