Mom who flipped SUV with 11 children inside formally charged with over ten counts of cruelty

CENTRAL - A mother was formally charged for 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles after she lost control of her SUV and flipped the vehicle with her kids inside back in April.

The Central Fire Department said it responded shortly before 10 p.m. on April 10 to a scene on Sullivan Road near Huntley Avenue, where Leticia Brothers and her 11 children were involved in a car accident.

All 12 were hurt after the vehicle overturned.

"Crews arrived. They found multiple patients, more patients than firefighters we had on scene. They immediately called for two additional engine companies and also requested more EMS units to respond," Assistant Fire Chief Derek Glover said.

The department said first responders landed a helicopter in a parking lot along Wax Road to airlift one of the children, who was ejected from the vehicle, to a hospital. All of the children, who ranged from ages 4 to 16, are expected to be okay.

After the wreck, police learned the mother, 34-year-old Leticia Brothers, was driving with a suspended license and no insurance. Investigators also believe none of the children were wearing seatbelts.

"It's a terrible accident. I mean, a vehicle flipped over and you have children laying everywhere. It's a terrible thing to pull up on," Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

Brothers was arrested on several charges including 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles and careless operation.

This is not the first time Brothers has been arrested for cruelty to juveniles.

In 2015, Brothers was arrested under charges of cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse, criminal neglect of family and encouragement of child delinquency. Arrest reports say all nine of Brothers' children at the time slept in the same room and that the house had no beds.

Brothers told BRPD at the time she was "in the process of trying to get started collecting Child Support."

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in 2016 and released later that same year.

Wednesday, Brothers was formally charged for 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles.