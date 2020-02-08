Latest Weather Blog
Mom, six kids die in Mississippi house fire; dad injured
CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A mother and her six children died when fire destroyed their home early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.
The father was the lone survivor of the 12:30 a.m. blaze in Clinton, a city of about 26,500 people just outside the capital city of Jackson. He tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises, city spokesman Mark Jones told The Associated Press.
“He wanted to stay at the scene,” Jones said. But he was taken to a local hospital.
The children ranged in age from 1 to about 15, Jones said. The mother was 33. There names were not immediately released.
Nearby, under a tree, someone had left a bouquet of carnations.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said. He said the house was built around 1951. He had no information on whether it was equipped with smoke detectors.