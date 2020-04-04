Moisture set to linger

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy conditions will ensue tonight, as there is a potential for spotty showers after midnight through the early morning hours on Sunday. Overnight lows are set to bottom-out near 63° with calming winds out of the northeast. These light northeasterly winds will continue into Sunday, as areas of patchy fog will be possible before 9 AM. Mostly sunny through the majority of the day on Sunday, but clouds will be slowly building late in the day. There is a spotty chance for PM Showers as highs peak near 80° through the afternoon.

Up Next: Spotty afternoon showers stay the course through much of the week, before turning more scattered and stormy on Thursday. Highs will approach the 90s on Wednesday before cooling back down into the mid-70s Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure located to our south and east along the northern portions of Florida will be keeping low pressure systems to our west and north. This weather pattern will allow for onshore and southerly winds to continue pushing Gulf warmth and moisture onshore with spotty afternoon showers staying in the forecast through the early part of the week. The high pressure begins to wander east and along the Eastern Seaboard late in the week, opening the door to a low pressure system from the west on Thursday and Friday. This will allow for additional atmospheric instability to occur, allowing for afternoon storms to develop. Conditions should begin to dry into the weekend, as highs cool into the mid-to-upper 70s starting Friday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

