Mobile home park rent increase gives tenant holiday upset

BAKER - The rent at a mobile home park in Baker recently went up and it's not the first time. Now one tenant is concerned it's the beginning of the end.

Gary Gleason moved into Crestview Village on Lavey Lane in 2020 to be closer to his dad. Soon after he moved in, Gleason says the park was bought by an investor and it's sold a second time since then. It's resulted in several rent increases. At Crestview, residents own their homes but rent the lot the home sits on. It's gone up $130 a month since Gleason moved in.

"I won't say we're the most impoverished-stricken place around here, but these were seniors in their golden years," said Gleason.

The latest rent increase came just before the holidays. The residents of Crestview are primarily seniors living on fixed incomes. Families have started to move in.

"When the first owner came in it got switched to a family park," said Gleason.

The park is owned by MH Crestview, LLC. The company also owns Sweetbriar off of Samuels Road in Zachary, another park in Nachez, MS, and several in Idaho. Gleason is concerned about what he's seeing at mobile home parks across the country - investors buying up property and increasing rent driving people out.

"These are great investment opportunities because these homes are expensive to move," he said.

Rent increases are subject to the lease agreement and property notice. Gleason's agreement is month-to-month.

Management for Crestview says the rates are comparable with the area. The rent increases will go toward park improvements including a new front gate, clubhouse amenities, and community redesign.

Gleason is worried the rent increase will drive out his neighbors who have been living at Crestview for years and came to retire.