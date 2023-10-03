74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

MLB Wild Card series airing this week on WBRZ Plus

4 hours 44 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, October 03 2023 Oct 3, 2023 October 03, 2023 4:01 AM October 03, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-three Wild Card series, as the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason gets under way.

The Rangers and Rays playoff series will air this week on WBRZ Plus. Games are set for 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Wednesday and (if necessary) Thursday.

Trending News

Click here for a list of ways to access WBRZ Plus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days