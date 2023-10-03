MLB Wild Card series airing this week on WBRZ Plus

74°
BATON ROUGE - The Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-three Wild Card series, as the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason gets under way.
The Rangers and Rays playoff series will air this week on WBRZ Plus. Games are set for 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Wednesday and (if necessary) Thursday.
