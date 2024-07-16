89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

MLB Draft Day 3: Two more LSU pitchers go off the board

4 hours 31 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2024 Jul 16, 2024 July 16, 2024 2:57 PM July 16, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

ARLINGTON, Texas - LSU pitchers continued to go off the board in the MLB Draft.

After six Tiger pitchers were selected over the first two days of the MLB Draft, a couple more got drafted on day three Tuesday.

Christian Little was taken in the eleventh round with the 333rd pick by the Seattle Mariners. Little, a right-handed pitcher who played two seasons at LSU, struck out 38 in 29.2 innings this past spring. The Vanderbilt transfer was picked in the 19th round in 2023.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Loer, who is also in the transfer portal, was picked in the 13th round by the Colorado Rockies with the 378th pick.

Loer pitched 24.1 innings this spring, striking out 30 with a 5.92 ERA.

Tuesday marked the end of the MLB Draft. Eight LSU pitchers from this past season were taken, while only one position player (Tommy White) was drafted.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days