Mississippi 4-star wide receiver Alex Adams commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers welcomed a new wide receiver to their roster Sunday morning.

According to reports, Mississippi wide receiver, Alex Adams, committed to head coach Ed Orgeron and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph on Sunday after spending three days on LSU's campus this weekend.

Adams is a senior at South Pike High in Magnolia, MS, . The talented player wrapped up his high school football career with 34 catches for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns, and also rushed for 166 yards and two more scores.

247Sports ranked Adams as the No. 8 prospect in Mississippi, regardless of position.