Missing mother and toddler found safe, sheriff says
UPDATE: The sheriff's office reported Tuesday afternoon that both Achee and her child were found safe.
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a mother and her 2-year-old son who have been missing for weeks.
According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Renee' Achee and her son were last seen in that parish sometime in the past month. Posts on social media suggested she may have been missing since late May.
The sheriff's office noted that Achee and her son may have gone to the Baton Rouge area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 224-638-5445.
