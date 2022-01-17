Million-dollar home damaged in fire caused by lightning strike Monday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters credited a swift response for keeping a potentially huge fire at bay Monday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Department said a lightning bolt was the likely cause of a blaze in the attic of a $1.1 million home in the exclusive Mallard Lakes neighborhood. The strike happened just before 4 p.m. Monday as the Baton Rouge area was pelted with a nasty round of thunderstorms.

"Rapid and aggressive response prevented the fire from spreading," a fire department spokesperson said.

It took crews less than 30 minutes to put the fire out.

Fire damage was limited to the attic but some other areas of the 6,616 square-foot home sustained water damage.

The fire was at a home in the 2100 block of Turkey Creek Drive off Hoo Shoo Too Road.

