Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge; accused of hitting Capitol vehicle

WASHINGTON — Louisiana native and House Speaker Mike Johnson's longtime chief of staff was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence shortly after President Donald Trump's congressional address late Tuesday night, NBC News reports.

Hayden Haynes was arrested after hitting a Capitol vehicle and was given a citation to appear in court, NBC confirmed with Johnson's office.

Capitol Police said that the incident happened around 11:40 p.m.

Johnson, R-Benton, said he is standing by Haynes, who has served as Johnson's chief of staff since 2017. Before Johnson, Haynes worked for Louisiana Republican Sen. David Vitter from 2009 to 2016.

“The Speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his Chief of Staff and the Capitol Police," a Johnson spokesperson told NBC. "The Speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his Chief of Staff for his entire tenure in Congress. Because of this and Hayden’s esteemed reputation among Members and staff alike, the Speaker has full faith and confidence in Hayden’s ability to lead the Speaker’s office.”