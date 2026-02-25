71°
Mignon Faget's Mall of Louisiana store closes, reports say
BATON ROUGE — The Mall of Louisiana location of Mignon Faget, a New Orleans-based jeweler, has closed, The Advocate reports.
The Baton Rouge store, which first opened at Towne Center in 2005 before moving to the mall in 2017, closed its doors for good on Feb. 16. The Baton Rouge location has since been removed from the company's website.
The paper wrote that the decision to close the store came from customers' discontent with the mall due to traffic and the development of the city of St. George, where the mall sits just outside of.
The jeweler's products will still be sold at Bumble Lane spa in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge and in Lagniappe Center in Gonzales.
