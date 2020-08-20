73°
Latest Weather Blog
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints defense; Watch full interview here
METAIRIE- Coming off of a record breaking season, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas returns to the field with a Super Bowl or Bust mindset.
After the Saints third fully padded training camp on Thursday, Thomas met with the media to talk about the upcoming season, the impact of Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and more.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Study: Majority of capital area's coronavirus cases have been asymptomatic
-
Ochsner Health adjusts mask policy, no longer allows neck gaiters
-
Woman jumps out of 2nd story window to escape deadly shooting
-
Half of SEC schools have announced plans to limit stadium capacity
Sports Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here