Michael Shingleton - Anchor WBRZ News 2 at 6, and 10

Michael Shingleton is an Anchor for WBRZ News 2 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m..

Shingleton returned to the WBRZ News as an anchor in January 2016 after spending two years working as a reporter at WTVT FOX 13 News in Tampa, Florida.

Michael was born and raised in Baton Rouge and earned his B.A. degree from Louisiana State University. Michael, whose father Pat Shingleton was WBRZ's longtime chief forecaster, was exposed to the world of broadcast television early on in his life.

Michael's broadcast career started earlier than most reporters. While in high school, he worked at WBRZ as a member of the floor crew, running teleprompter and pushing cameras, then went to switching tape and operating cameras. It was at this time that he decided he wanted to move from behind the camera.

"I saw the value in telling a good story," he says.

In August 2005, just before Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, Michael moved to the news department as an editor and later became a photographer. He briefly relocated to Crawford Communication for nine months, primarily to learn satellite uplink operations.

Michael currently resides in Baton Rouge. When not anchoring and reporting the news for WBRZ, Michael enjoys playing golf, working out, watching sports, and current events.”

Twitter: ShingletonWBRZ

Email: mshingleton@wbrz.com

Facebook: mshingleton2