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West Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrest man wanted on multiple warrants in Mississippi

2 hours 49 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 9:55 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A man wanted in Mississippi on multiple felony warrants was arrested by deputies after he was found at a truck stop in West Baton Rouge Parish. 

On Tuesday, around 11 p.m., deputies were alerted to a stolen license plate on a Ford F-450 in the parking lot of Love's Travel Stop. 

Deputies said the driver, 49-year-old Claude Johnson, admitted to stealing the license plate, as well as the truck. Deputies later learned that Johnson had multiple active felony warrants issued by the Flowood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Johnson was then arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on two counts of illegal possession of stolen property. He was also charged as a fugitive from the U.S. Marshals Service on a probation violation for robbery and the Flowood Police Department for theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. 

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