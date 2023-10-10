Metro Council to decide if taxpayer dollars will fund controversial Aztek Cove development during Wednesday meeting

BATON ROUGE- The new Aztek Cove development has caused frustration as residents who live nearby believe they should not have to pay for the new building.

Right now, developers are proposing the build should be listed as an economic development district. If approved by the Metro Council, it would give developers a $35 million tax break and pass off construction costs to taxpayers in a refund. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet says that's a bad idea.

"The sentiment coming from the public and around the parish is that this is not a good precedent to set," Gaudet said.

On Monday, developers gave a presentation on what the Aztek Cove would look like. The plans include two buildings spanning about nine acres with shops. It is also supposed to house several technology companies.

But Gaudet believes listing the property as an economic development district to fund the complex is a bad idea.

"If we go and provide a $35 million tax rebate to a private developer, I don't think residents will take too kindly when we then turn to them and say, 'We need you to pay a fee for storm water,'" Gaudet said.

Gaudet even wrote a letter to Metro Council members asking them to vote down the proposal saying "I urge you to oppose this misguided effort."

Metro Council members will discuss the Aztek Cove during their meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.