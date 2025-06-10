Metro Council looking to upgrade security after former member under scrutiny enters office

BATON ROUGE -- The East Baton Rouge Metro Council offices in City Hall may be getting new security upgrades following what some members are calling a security breach.

Several council members tell WBRZ they are concerned with security after former member Chauna Banks visited City Hall on Friday.

This comes after councilman Anthony Kenney accused her of entering his office without permission and planting a condom wrapper on his floor in an attempt to discredit him.

All of this began after an audit requested by Kenney into Banks' former district community center revealed missing or misplaced equipment.

Banks took to social media to attack Kenney's credibility with a post about what she allegedly found in his council office.

Members are concerned she may have gone into their offices on Friday, but there are no surveillance cameras in that hallway.

In order to get into the offices, you must have a key card. Members of the public are not allowed back there unsupervised.

Banks tells WBRZ she was there on Friday, but only to give mayor-pro tempore Brandon Noel some documents.

Kenney, who succeeded Banks as district two council person, is preparing a civil suit against her and says he has refferred her actions to the attorney general and district attorney.

When asked if she had planted the condom wrapper, Banks responded via text message:

"To plant the condom, I would have had to entered the office containing my items before the two other city-parish employees that accompanied me. I would have also had to know that his book bag would be on the floor in the office at the exact time I happen to arrange to move out of the office. Ask him did he see the condom when he picked up his book bag? Did he report to anyone in city-hall that day, when he saw me enter the office that I was entering illegally? Because I reported it to city-hall administrators that day. Ask him was he aware of the photos before I posted on social media. Watch he lies AGAIN."

Banks also said she did not enter any council member's offices on Friday.

Mayor-Pro Tempore Brandon Noel says they are considering installing more key-card access points in the offices for additional security. Other members want more cameras installed.