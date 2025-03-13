63°
Metro Council fails to vote on BRAVE Cave settlements; victims' attorneys call offers insulting

1 hour 52 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 11:11 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Gray Barr
BATON ROUGE - Making amends for victims of the Brave Cave was on the agenda for the EBR Metro Council meeting Wednesday night. The attorneys for the victims calling the offer of judgements on the agenda "an insult."
On Wednesday afternoon, the attorneys for the victims, along with religious leaders and social justice leaders, spoke ahead of the Metro Council meeting, saying there's been little communication between the attorneys and the city-parish. Attorney Ryan Thompson said it is near impossible to put a price tag on pain, but the $90,000 being offered to Brave Cave victim Ternell Brown is nowhere close.
Brown was upset at the situation.
“No one. No one reached out. Not the chief of police. The prior or the current. Not the mayor, the prior or the current. None of you guys. No one ever apologized or gave us anything," Brown said.
The victims range in ages and the offer of judgements range as well.

“A child was hit in the face with a taser. An officer was given five days for doing that. Another child is the last to be stripped searched, sexually assaulted. $40,000, really? Really?" Thompson said.

The council went into executive session. When the council exited executive session, it voted to delete two of the six offer of judgements from the agenda. The council was unable to get to the remaining items before the meeting ended.

“If a victim rejects an offer of judgment, let’s say the judgements for five dollars. And that victim gets 4.99, that means that victim will be on the hook that if this council votes on that offer of judgement… that victim will be on the hook for all the attorneys fees, all the experts, basically being penalized for exercising her due process rights," attorney Ron Haley said.

WBRZ also reached out to the parish attorney about the settlements who said he would not comment on pending litigation.

