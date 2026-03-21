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2 Make a Difference: LSU Greek Week Habitat for Humanity
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers LSU Greek Week at Habitat for Humanity.
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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
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LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament
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Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
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