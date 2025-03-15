Latest Weather Blog
Attorney claims BRAVE Cave settlements introduced to Metro Council without his knowledge
BATON ROUGE - Six settlements in cases against BRAVE Cave officers were introduced during Wednesday's Metro Council meeting. Attorney Ryan Thompson is representing three alleged victims of the unit who were either strip searched, beaten or shocked with a taser inside the BRAVE Cave warehouse.
He says he was not aware the items would be on the agenda.
"To see these items placed on the agenda as if there has been settlement talks is disingenuous," he said.
A $90,000 settlement was introduced for the Ternell Brown case. Brown was allegedly taken to the BRAVE Cave after prescriptions and a gun were found in her car. According to Thompson, officers performed a cavity and strip search on her.
A $100,000 settlement is being offered to Jeremy Lee. Thompson says he was taken to the Brave Cave and beaten by officers.
In the Lakeisha Varnado case, a settlement of $40,000 is being offered. Varnado says she and her 11-year-old son were taken to the warehouse, strip searched, and that her son was sexually assaulted.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...