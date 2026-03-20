Teen sentenced to 60 years after killing 17-year-old in Gonzales convenience store shooting

GONZALES - An 18-year-old was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the killing of a 17-year-old at a Gonzales convenience store.

Jeaon Pindexter, 18, pled guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice following a 2022 shooting where he killed Mehki Darville outside of the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.

Two other people were also arrested in the shooting, including 18-year-old Jamal "Mal" Holloway. Pindexter was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Initial reports said Darville was caught in the middle of a brawl between two groups of juveniles and was trying to mediate when he was killed.