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Woman taken to hospital after domestic shooting on South Flannery Road

2 hours 49 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 7:57 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to the hospital from a Millerville Road gas station after a domestic shooting, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the 2000 block of South Flannery Road and that she drove to a nearby location to call for help.

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Officials are looking for a suspect. Emergency officials said she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

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