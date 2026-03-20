Law enforcement escorts body of late DOC employee, former Pointe Coupee deputy to New Roads

NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee Parish deputies and other law enforcement officers on Friday escorted the body of former deputy Tyler Grezaffi to New Roads following her death in a fatal car crash at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Grezaffi, 27, was driven from Broussard to New Roads, which WBRZ caught as it passed through Lottie.

An autopsy was performed on her body in Broussard before it was brought to Nilands Funeral Home on West End Drive in New Roads for funeral services that will happen next week.

Grezaffi, a Master Sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, was involved in a car crash around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Her vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch full of water at Angola around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, sources told WBRZ.

Sources said that Department of Corrections officials tried to ping her location, drove by several times, but could not find her since she was off the road. Sources added that authorities could not find her for around an hour. It was a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who found her after he got out to look.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask that you keep Sgt. Grezaffi, the Grezaffi family, and all who loved Tyler in your thoughts and prayers," Sheriff René Thibodeaux said on Facebook.