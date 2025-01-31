Metal detectorist finds sentimental item, trying to return to owner

BATON ROUGE - One man found buried treasure at a BREC park and reached out to 2 On Your Side hoping to get it into the hands of the person it belongs to. Mark Rayner says the heart-shaped charm looks like it has great sentimental value.

Rayner has a unique hobby of looking for lost things as a metal detectorist. He's been enjoying the hobby for 20 years, picking it up after his wife's grandfather. His travels have taken him to England searching for old relics.

"Anywhere somebody gives me permission to detect on their land or in their fields," said Rayner.

He's found coins that are hundreds of years old, all by waving a metal detector around. Mostly he finds aluminum trash or dropped change, but every now and then he discovers something worth the hunt.

"If you don't have patience you won't enjoy this," he said.

Last Sunday while at Perkins Road Park he came across a heart-shaped charm by the swings. It made him stop and send an email to 2 On Your Side.

"I found this little silver charm and it has the name Ethan Jr.," said Rayner.

Below the name are angel wings. On the other side of the charm is something very personal. Rayner hopes someone will be able to identify the charm.

"This obviously has great sentimental value and if we can find out who it is I'd like to give it to them," he said.

Rayner has returned items to people in the past including a couple of wedding rings. He posts items he finds on his Facebook page. So far, the owner of this heart-shaped charm hasn't turned up. If it belongs to you, contact Rayner through Facebook or send an email to onyourside@wbrz.com.