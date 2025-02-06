Mental health awareness event coming to LSU's campus Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - The Planting Seeds of Hope mental wellness event will take center stage on Wednesday, February 12 at the Maravich Center with a goal of bringing mental health awareness to the forefront of everyone's mind.

The Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation along with LSU and others are hoping a night of discussion and education can continue to break the stigma around suicide, mental health and the availability and opportunities to get mental health help.

This will be the second year in a row that LSU has hosted the event designed at normalizing conversations around suicide, mental wellness and the importance of getting help or recognizing the signs of needing mental health help.

The event started as a way to advance through the pain of losing a teenage son to suicide for Jordan Tabor and his family after his 15 year old son Owen took his own life just days before his 16th birthday.

Jordan Tabor partnered with LSU senior associate athletic director Shelly Mullenix who oversees health and wellness for the Tiger athletic program to show that no matter how your outward appearance may look, everyone can and does deal with mental health issues.

Tabor's Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation has made part of its mission to educate young adults on the availability of resources for mental health awareness with school programs throughout the state.

Wednesday's event will feature a panel hosted by former LSU Tiger football and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

Clark will speak with fellow Tiger footballer DJ Chark and Dutchtown's own Emma Benoit who survived her own suicide attempt and now speaks around the country promoting mental health awareness.