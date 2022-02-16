Men caught with nearly 1,000 feet of stolen copper cable; theft tied to recent AT&T outages

Albert J. Rodriguez (left), Donald Methvien (center), Albert Rodriguez Jr. (right)

SPRINGFIELD - Deputies arrested three more suspects amid a rash of thefts targeting telephone lines throughout Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 300 feet of that cable was reported stolen from the Blood River Road area Friday. The investigation led deputies to a home on Marie Hutchinson Road, where they found the missing cable and "also over 600 feet of cable discovered to have been cut and stolen."

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Donald Methvien, 54-year-old Albert Rodriguez Jr., and 35-year-old Albert J. Rodriguez for the theft.

Last week, deputies arrested three other suspects tied to a similar theft in Holden. AT&T told the sheriff's office the thefts resulted in a loss of connectivity to landlines, home internet, TV, some business services and damaged cell tower feeds.

Anyone with information about this case or others should contact (225) 686-2241.