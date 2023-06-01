Memorial service planned for Cameron Robbins, U-High grad who disappeared in the Bahamas

BATON ROUGE - A memorial service has been set for Cameron Robbins, a recent U-High graduate who disappeared after going overboard from a nighttime cruise in the Bahamas.

All searches for Robbins were called off Friday after there was absolutely no sign of the teen.

"Had they found a piece of clothing or any kind of clue, that would cause them to extend that 48-hour period, but if they don't get any kind of indication then that's usually when they call it off," said United Cajun Navy Vice President Brian Trascher.

Robbins disappeared May 24. The Robbins family traveled to the Bahamas during the search but has since returned to Baton Rouge.

"It took a lot of strength for them to go out there and stay for a few days. When we offered to take them out in a boat to the area where he went overboard and some of the area they were searching... They went, which I know had to be very emotional for them, but they went and by Sunday they decided they wanted to go home," Trascher said.

Services are set to take place at Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Donations in Cameron's name can be made to Christian Homes and Family Services in Abilene, Texas.