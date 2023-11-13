Meeting set for Tuesday to focus on future Ascension Parish roundabouts

GONZALES - A public meeting is set for Tuesday afternoon in Ascension Parish to discuss intersection improvements at several locations.

Ascension Parish and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are staging the open house, to be held at 5 p.m. at Central Primary School.

Officials will detail plans for roundabouts at the intersections of LA 621 at Roddy Road, LA 931 at Roddy Road/Joe Sevario Road and LA 933 at Joe Sevario Road.

Those attending will be able to provide feedback. Representatives from Ascension Parish, design consultants and LADOTD will be available to answer questions and discuss issues related to the three projects.

Various stations will be set up to display information for each respective project. Attendees may submit written project comments at the meeting.

Central Middle School is located at 41469 LA 621 in Gonzales.