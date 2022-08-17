Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers

BATON ROUGE - Alumni and community members are trying to figure out what is next for Capitol High after the parish announced they want to integrate the campus into the parish's school system with a concentration in medical studies.

State education leaders invited the public to a forum to hear what people wanted for the future of the school, but there seems to be confusion.

“That was not spelled out today. Today what they ended up having was just everybody voiced concern, but nothing ever got answered,” Corhonda Corley, who attended the meeting, said.

Wednesday evening, the Department of Education hosted a forum where many people thought they were getting information from East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse about his plans for Capitol High.

“They want to get feedback, answer any questions, bring any clarity. That's my understanding of what they're doing here today," Capitol High Alumni Association president Cleve Dunn Jr said

And a lot of feedback was given from alumni and community members.

“Some people might be for this medical thing. It may be good. I don't know, but I want Capitol to be here. I’m 78, and I want it to be here,” one person said during public comment.

“What's the long term goal? If a focused community of a focused school does not work and EBR has the school back, they can do anything they want with it,” another person said.

Even students spoke about what they want for the future of their school.

“So why waste time trying to change a school for something that nobody really, especially that attends here, wants?” the student asked.

Dr. Narcisse never spoke.

It was solely for public comment. The superintendent never clarified his exact plans for the school. Instead, people went by his previous statements at school board and Capitol High Alumni Association meetings.

“Right now, the only thing we had was public comment. The public stating what they don't want to see, but we have not had our school system actually say what we're going to receive. I feel like we're still at square number one,” Corley said.

The board of elementary and secondary education is not expected to vote on any changes for Capitol High until October.