Meet the 2025 LSU Homecoming King and Queen

2 hours 50 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, October 13 2025 Oct 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 12:54 PM October 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU named its 2025 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday at halftime of the Tigers' game against South Carolina.

Homecoming King T'Senre Gray is studying construction management from Lansing, Mich., according to The Reveille. He is also a sergeant in the Louisiana Army National Guard, president of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and founder of LSU's On Geaux Run Club.

Queen Kalayna Walker is a communication studies major minoring in entrepreneurship and came to Louisiana from Gilbert, Ariz. She is the founder of God's Ambassadors, the empowerment circle leader for the Black Women Empowerment Initiative and a mentor for Alo Bloom, a program for children with alopecia. 

Gray and Walker each beat out six other candidates for the student body's vote.

