Medical volunteers still needed at Celtic Media shelter

BATON ROUGE - Medical volunteers are still wanted at the Celtic Media Centre shelter off Airline Highway Tuesday.

The soundstage and production facility was converted into a shelter over the weekend as historic flooding thrust many residents of the area out of their homes. By the time Sunday evening was setting in, more than 2,000 residents of Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes had made their way to the shelter.

While an outpouring of generosity from the community was able to equip the facility with necessities for evacuees, person power is still required to make the large shelter run.

If you have medical training and would like to volunteer, you can sign up for shifts here. Shelter organizers are looking to staff the facility for the rest of the week, so everyone with healthcare skills is urged to take shifts. Non-medical volunteers are still needed as well. Those volunteers can sign up for shifts on-site at Celtic Media.

Donations of essentials like blankets, pillows, batteries, tape, dog leashes, chairs and wheel chairs are still being accepted.

Evacuees are encouraged to mark themselves "safe and well" at www.redcross.org/safeandwell to reconnect with their families. Facebook also allows users to mark themselves SAFE.