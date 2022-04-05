McDonald's in LSU Student Union to be replaced by SONIC in late 2022

BATON ROUGE - LSU revealed in a press release Tuesday afternoon that it will be partnering with fast-food chain SONIC to welcome the brand's first college campus location in late 2022.

The restaurant will be replacing the McDonald's space on the first floor of LSU's Student Union and will offer its traditional menu in a takeaway style.

"We are excited to be partnering with this popular brand in the LSU Student Union, as we do prioritize the constant review of our many offerings to ensure as much choice and variety as possible," said Margot Hsu Carroll, Assistant Vice President of the university's Auxiliary Services.

"We can't wait to welcome SONIC to LSU."