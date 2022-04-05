81°
Latest Weather Blog
McDonald's in LSU Student Union to be replaced by SONIC in late 2022
BATON ROUGE - LSU revealed in a press release Tuesday afternoon that it will be partnering with fast-food chain SONIC to welcome the brand's first college campus location in late 2022.
The restaurant will be replacing the McDonald's space on the first floor of LSU's Student Union and will offer its traditional menu in a takeaway style.
"We are excited to be partnering with this popular brand in the LSU Student Union, as we do prioritize the constant review of our many offerings to ensure as much choice and variety as possible," said Margot Hsu Carroll, Assistant Vice President of the university's Auxiliary Services.
Trending News
"We can't wait to welcome SONIC to LSU."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found on Glen Oaks Drive
-
New bills aim at holding metal recycling companies accountable in catalytic converter...
-
Alternating lane closures announced as traffic signals are replaced by DOTD
-
Mysterious electronic devices identified; owned by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
-
After terrifying carjacking, victim now forced with towing bill after car was...