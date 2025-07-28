96°
Mayor Sid Edwards announces back-to-school drive; haircuts, hygiene supplies, physicals and more
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards announced Monday an upcoming Back-to-School Resource Drive that will offer services students may have trouble accessing outside of the classroom.
The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom.
Students can get free haircuts for boys and age-appropriate hairstyles for girls, sports physicals and dental resources, hygiene supply bags and more.
The drive is free and open to all students in Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. The mayor's office encourages families to arrive early and take full advantage of the available resources.
