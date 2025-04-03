Mayor's office to host Youth Workforce Program to help over 400 high schoolers get work experience

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office launched the 2025 Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience that is designed to help over 400 East Baton Rouge Parish high school students get paid work experience, career training and educational enrichment.

According to the mayor's office, students will be placed at various host sites throughout the parish, receiving real-world exposure to the workforce in industries ranging from business and technology to education and public service.

Any student with interest can apply online here. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 11, 2025.