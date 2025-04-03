78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor's office to host Youth Workforce Program to help over 400 high schoolers get work experience

3 hours 14 seconds ago Wednesday, April 02 2025 Apr 2, 2025 April 02, 2025 9:46 PM April 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office launched the 2025 Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience that is designed to help over 400 East Baton Rouge Parish high school students get paid work experience, career training and educational enrichment.

According to the mayor's office, students will be placed at various host sites throughout the parish, receiving real-world exposure to the workforce in industries ranging from business and technology to education and public service.

Trending News

Any student with interest can apply online here. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 11, 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days