Mayor's office retaliates after WBRZ report, cancels interview on flooding issues

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office backed out of an interview with WBRZ discussing flood concerns in the parish Thursday, citing an Investigative Unit report profiling the city's legal battle with a resident trying to protect his home from flooding.

WBRZ shared Ken Guidry's story Wednesday night. Guidry, whose property near Perkins Road is often threatened by high water, built a ring levee around his home to keep it from flooding.

"If it wouldn't be for my levees, an afternoon shower would wash in my house," Guidry said.

The city-parish forced Guidry to take down any part of the barrier that ran adjacent to a drainage canal, rendering it useless. Parish officials said they were concerned the levee would affect residents in the nearby Willowgrove subdivision.

The judgment says "if the defendant Kenneth Guidry does not remove all the fill he has deposited within the ten days, the city-parish shall remove all the deposited fill from the public drainage way."

Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto's story sparked heated conversation on social media after it aired on WBRZ Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office contacted WBRZ, frustrated over the report. That spokesperson then canceled an interview scheduled with the mayor Thursday to discuss flood prevention in East Baton Rouge.

The mayor's office later sent out a news release laying out the information on flood zones that would have been discussed in that interview.

