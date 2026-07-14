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Mayor-President Sid Edwards' youth football camp postponed due to weather

1 hour 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 5:57 AM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards' youth football camp, originally set for Tuesday night, has been rescheduled due to weather.

The camp will now take place July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Istrouma High School football field. 

The camp is open to children ages 5-18, and parents can click here to register their kids.

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“Coach Sid is back and looking for champions. It’s almost that time of the year again… football season. We have clear skies and a good time; all we need is you," Edwards' office said.

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