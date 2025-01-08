Mayor-President Sid Edwards honors Badawi, Hunter families with presentation at Metro Council meeting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards honored two victims of the Bourbon Street attacks and their families at a Metro Council meeting Wednesday.

Edwards started with Kareem Badawi, an Episcopal high school alum who was attending the University of Alabama. Edwards discussed Badawi's desire to see something new as his reason to pick the University of Alabama, alongside other positive qualities.

"I went into a restaurant last night, and I ran into a friend of Kareem's," Edwards said. "He asked me, 'Did you know I was friends with Kareem?', and he went on for five minutes talking about him. Meeting the family was humbling, and I can see where Kareem got that personality from, and how much he was loved."

Edwards said Reggie Hunter was a hard worker who was the "life of the party" who decided on a whim to head to New Orleans. Edwards described how Hunter's family talked about Hunter.

"Listening to them talk and the description of him, you hear it all the time [when] stuff happens to folks, 'He was a great guy, he was a great person,' but I could feel it in their conviction how important Reggie is to their family unit, and that makes it hard when unexpectedly you lose someone like this."

Edwards stood with both families and offered them certificates of condolences from the city of Baton Rouge.