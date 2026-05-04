Mayor-president's office kicks off Youth Workforce Experience on Monday night

BATON ROUGE - The mayor-president's office is helping East Baton Rouge Parish students gain real work experience.

One hundred high schoolers are enrolled in the Mayor's Youth Workforce Experience. They attended an onboarding event at Glen Oaks Magnet High on Monday evening.

The program offers them positions at several businesses, including law firms, non-profit organizations, offices and more. They'll be paid $10 per hour and work up to 30 hours per week from June 1 to July 31.

"It just gives them an open door to really explore what they want to do with their future," said Dr. Yolanda Burnette Lankford, the chief service officer at the mayor's office.

Students will be certified as "work-ready youth" once they complete the program.