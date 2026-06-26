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Mayor, DA, BRPD chief to provide update on missing teen after suspect arrested for his murder
BATON ROUGE — City-Parish officials are meeting at Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Friday afternoon to provide additional updates on the ongoing search for Ja'Derrius Minnieweather, who has been missing since June 5.
Mayor-President Sid Edwards, BRPD Chief TJ Morse, Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble and East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore are expected to provide updates about the search for Minnieweather at 3 p.m. WBRZ will livestream the news conference on social media and provide updates as they become available.
Last week, Maurice Parms was arrested on murder charges in connection with Minnieweather's death.
Despite Parms' arrest, Minnieweather's body has not yet been found. The search for Minnieweather's body has covered more than 1,000 acres.
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