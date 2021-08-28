Mayor Broome says city is prepared for Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the Baton Rouge area Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing hurricane-force winds and eight to 16 inches of rainfall, possibly up until Tuesday.

"This is a very dangerous storm and will possibly bring life-threatening impacts," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

Broome briefed the city Saturday morning on preparations in place. She signed a parish-wide emergency disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Ida on Thursday.

"Our DPW crews have checked out our pumps, fueled our generators, pre-staged barricades, and lowered capital lake by two feet. DPW has conducted an intensive drainage operation. We re-directed roads and cleaned out blockages in our storm drains and canals," Broome said.

Parish search and rescue teams are prepped and on stand-by. Fifteen highwater vehicles will be ready to respond to emergencies within East Baton Rouge Parish.

Officials are also monitoring levels in Bayou Manchac.

"Certainly, we are very much aware of issues on Bayou Manchac. I will tell you right now as it stands, the water level in that area, and also in the Spanish Lake Basin, which is in Ascension parish and parts of Iberville parish, water is very low, which is very good because it gives us plenty of opportunity for storage and capacity for some rain events that we may be getting in the next couple of days," said Fred Raiford, Director of Transportation.

Mayor Broome stressed the importance of having plans in place.

"We should all do our best to have a three-day supply of food, water and medicine for every member of your household and your pets. And make sure you have hand sanitizer and masks in case you have to seek shelter or leave your home for any reason," Broome said.

Once the storm passes, first responders will begin clearing roadways of debris so emergency vehicles can get through.