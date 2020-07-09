Mayor Broome, Gov. Edwards announce opening of Howell Place's New Era Medical Complex

EBR Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Governor John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards joined East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in announcing the revitalization of a medical office complex in North Baton Rouge, Thursday.

Mayor Broome and a host of project partners discussed plans to increase access to healthcare in North Baton Rouge through the creation of New Era Medical Complex in Howell Place.

LIVE: EBR Mayor-President announces North Baton Rouge medical center development Posted by WBRZ Channel 2 on Thursday, July 9, 2020

During her Thursday morning press conference, Mayor Broome announced a public-private partnership that would end the long term vacancy of the New Era Medical Office Complex at 7855 Howell Boulevard and make it the new home to over 100 job as it provides healthcare services to those needing behavioral health, eye care, and primary healthcare.

The following services will be provided:

-Oceans Healthcare will provide inpatient hospital and group therapy outpatient services; Oceans Healthcare will create over 85 jobs within the area.

-Capital Area Human Services will provide community based social and mental health services.

-Ochsner Health Clinic will provide primary care services, and is expected to provide services to 10,000 patients within its first year of operation.

-Louisiana Center for Eyes will continue to provide ophthalmology care and retail services.

The commercialization of Howell Place will increase access to quality care in North Baton Rouge and is expected to create over 100 new jobs, in addition to driving commerce in the surrounding area.

Key players in the project include Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Cedric Richmond, Councilwoman Chauna Banks, New Era Holdings, Capital Area Human Services, Oceans Healthcare, and La Center for Eyes.