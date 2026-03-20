New Orleans personal injury attorneys convicted of fraud in staged crash scheme

Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - A jury in New Orleans convicted two personal injuries attorneys for their role in a staged crash scheme targeting truckers.

Prosecutors said Vanessa Motta and Jason Giles of paying people to intentionally crash into 18-wheelers. The victims would then file lawsuits and the pair would pocket the settlements.

Motta, Giles, and their respective law firms were convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, multiple mail fraud counts, and obstruction of justice. Motta and her law firm were also found guilty of witness tampering.

A third defendant, Diaminike Stalbert, was found guilty of making false statements but was cleared of a conspiracy charge. Stalbert was accused of taking part in and helping recruit people for one of the crashes.

This case is part of a federal investigation that's seen 50 guilty verdicts so far. Louisiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple applauded the jury's decision.

"This trial shows how systemic insurance fraud can be, involving all types of bad actors, from attorneys and medical providers to criminals willing to cause accidents on Louisiana roads. These schemes are not only dangerous—they also drive up the cost of insurance for all drivers," Temple said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.