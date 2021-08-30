83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mayor Broome extends closure of City-Parish buildings

2 hours 4 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, August 30 2021 Aug 30, 2021 August 30, 2021 11:51 AM August 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As residents and officials across East Baton Rouge Parish deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, city leaders are making safety a top priority and encouraging people to take to local roadways sparingly. 

In this regard, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Monday that the closure of EBR's City-Parish buildings — including City Hall and all community centers — has been extended through Wednesday, September 1. 

The Mayor's office says that City-Parish buildings are restricted to essential personnel only and restricted access to these buildings will be re-evaluated as officials assess the safety of area roadways and facilities.

