Max Johnson not changing mindset during LSU QB competition

1 hour 59 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, March 25 2021 Mar 25, 2021 March 25, 2021 9:01 PM March 25, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Max Johnson began last year #3 on the LSU quarterback depth chart. By year's end, he was starting and leading the Tigers to back to back wins against #6 Florida and Ole Miss. 

This spring, Johnson finds himself in the mix for the starting quarterback job. A big task for the rising sophomore who is still preparing like he's always been the starter.

