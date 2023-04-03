Maurepas man found guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a child

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Maurepas man will be sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13.

Nicholas Flanagan, 27, was found guilty of the charges on March 30. Flanagan was initially arrested on March 1, 2022 in an investigation into a reported incident of sexual abuse that began in January of that same year.

The victim said that Flanagan had made them touch him inappropriately on multiple occasions, and that Flanagan had touched them at least twice.

According to the 21st Judicial District, Flanagan faces 25 to 99 years for each count for a minimum sentence of 50 years.