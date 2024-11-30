Materials in attic start house fire early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Combustible materials close to a home's chimney in the attic start a fire early Saturday.

The fire was called in shortly before 2 a.m. to a home on Morning Glory Avenue. Investigators said there were flammable materials in the attic too close to the chimney.

The home's two occupants were safe outside when the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived. There was no smoke or flames on the first or second floor, but the latter sustained water damage from BRFD's efforts.