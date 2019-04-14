63°
Massive fire damages West Monroe elementary school
WEST MONORE - Firefighters were called to battle the blaze of a massive fire at a West Monroe school Saturday.
The News-Star reports the fire happened at Boley Elementary School around 4:50 p.m. Once arriving at the scene, fighters saw smoke coming from the attack of the school.
Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker said students won't be able to use the building for the rest of the year. Coker said he plans to meet with the administrators Sunday to determine where the approximately 200 students will spend the rest of the school year.
