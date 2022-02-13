Massive 10-acre grass fire sparked by stuck pickup's hot exhaust

HAMMOND - A stuck pickup truck's exhaust sparked a 10-acre grass fire Saturday.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 reported the fire happened off of Coates Road in Hammond.

Firefighters said the people in the truck were spreading grass seeds in a field when their vehicle got stuck. The truck's exhaust was hot enough to ignite a fire when it came in contact with grass in the field, firefighters said.

Fire officials said low humidity and strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly, eventually scorching nearly 10 acres of land.

Firefighters from Ponchatoula, Colyel, Albany, and Fire District 4 worked together to put out the fire.

According to the fire district, a nearby resident also used a tractor to help contain the fire until Forestry officials could arrive with a bulldozer.

The blaze destroyed the stuck pickup truck, but no injuries were reported, firefighters say.