Mass stabbing in Austin, Texas leaves one dead, three injured

1 hour 11 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 January 03, 2020 10:11 AM January 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Medics respond to the scene of a stabbing within 500 block of Congress (Austin, TX) Photo: The Statesman

AUSTIN, TX - Authorities say multiple people were stabbed in South Austin, Friday morning, and a suspect is in custody.

The incident occurred along the 500 block of South Congress near the Riverside community.

Authorities say four people were stabbed just before 8:15 a.m. Medics later confirmed that a man in his 20's died at the scene while a second male victim in his 50's was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Two additional patients were being treated at the scene shortly after 9 a.m. By 9:07 one of these individuals was successfully revived via CPR and the other declined medical treatment.

Though Austin Police reported that a suspect is in custody, as of now there is no word on a motive for the attack.

This story will be updated as police continue to respond to and investigate the deadly event. 
 
  

